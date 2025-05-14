THE Forest of Dean District Council is inviting residents to share their views about the current active travel infrastructure in the Forest of Dean, to help identify areas for improvement.
The council says it hopes its six-week consultation will make it easier and safer to walk, wheel, and cycle across the district.
Residents can either complete an online consultation form, or attend a drop-in session. One will be held on Saturday, May 17 between 10am to 4pm at Clearwell Memorial Hall.
Another on Tuesday, May 20 between 4pm to 8pm at Newent Community Pavilion, and a third on Wednesday, May 21 between 4pm to 8pm at The Rising Sun Community Pub, Woodcroft.
Cllr Chris McFarling, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency, said: “Active travel plays a vital role in helping us connect communities, promote healthier lifestyles, provide a low-cost way to move around, and protect our natural environment.
"Studies show that getting out in, and reconnecting with, nature improves your wish to protect it - and wildlife needs protecting like never before.
“We know that people often choose the car for short trips because the alternatives can feel disconnected, unsafe, or inconvenient.”
Views gathered during the consultation will be used to the council work with other partner organisations for a high-quality Active Travel Network, aiming for healthier communities across the Forest of Dean.
Cllr McFarling added: “We want to offer residents real alternatives to driving for some of their journeys by creating a network of safer, more accessible walking, wheeling, and cycling routes across our district.
“Embracing and investing in active travel that works for all ages and abilities, will not only help to reduce the number of vehicles on our roads but also lower carbon emissions, paving the way for a more sustainable future for everyone across the Forest of Dean.”