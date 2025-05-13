THE FOREST of Dean has been ranked second in a list of “England’s top hidden gems”.
As the weather improves and more people head outdoors, a team from Outdoor store Millets revealed England’s top hidden gems, using TripAdvisor ratings and travel articles.
The Forest of Dean ranked joint second with Porth Joke in Cornwall both with a 4.8 out of 5 rating, slightly behind Embleton Bay in Northumberland who rated 4.9.
Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets said: “In recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors, with hotspots like Mam Tor and Scafell Pike growing in popularity. We have compiled a list of England’s best hidden gems, for those who want to avoid the crowds whilst enjoying the outdoors.”
The Forest provides a tranquil and scenic retreat from the crowds, with dense woodlands, lakes and charming villages. It’s also an ideal destination for adventure enthusiasts, offering a variety of outdoor activities, including scenic walks, cycling trails, and horse riding.
Sam added: “If you are visiting any area of the UK this summer, it is important to be prepared. Ensuring that you pack a backpack or rucksack with enough food and water, as well as a change of clothes, is vital. It is also a good idea to pack waterproof clothing, as the UK’s weather can be unpredictable.
“Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths.
“You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”