Residents are being encouraged to get involved in Gloucestershire Biodiversity Week 2025, running from Thursday, May 22 to Saturday, May 31.
It is being coordinated by Gloucestershire County Council and joined by environmental organisations across the county. This year’s theme highlights the crucial role of soil in supporting our nature and wildlife.
Locally, on May 31, at the Speech House Hotel Grounds, residents can attend The Forest Showcase Spring Food Festival, which is a celebration of food, drink and live entertainment.
You will be able to sample the finest beers from the region’s independent brewers, taste some of the region's best food, and enjoy a line-up of live music, cookery, talks and tastings and family activities. There will also be an information stand about composting where you can ask your questions.
David Owen, director of economy and environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Gloucestershire Biodiversity Week is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of soil health and encourage residents to take simple steps, like composting, to improve biodiversity in their own gardens and outdoor spaces. We hope to see communities across the county getting involved to help nurture and protect our natural environment."
Soil is essential for growing food and supporting biodiversity but it is often overlooked. The council hopes the week can highlight simple ways that residents can find out more about soil health to create thriving local green spaces.
The week also hopes to highlight the benefits of composting at home and increase the number of Gloucestershire residents who compost, currently 15 per cent.
The Biodiversity Week initiative coincides with International Day for Biodiversity on May 22 and half-term break. There are events throughout the county to get adults and children involved in keeping soils healthy.