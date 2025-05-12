Lisa Spivey’s Liberal Democrats are on course to run a minority administration at Shire Hall with tacit support from the Greens and Labour.
The party won 27 of the 55 seats at Gloucestershire County Council on May 1 – just one short of overall majority.
Councillor Spivey (South Cerney), who leads the group, is expected to be elected as new council leader later this month and it is understood the Lib Dems will now work collaboratively with the Greens and Labour.
Labour’s only councillor Steve Robinson (Nailsworth) is expected to be voted in as chairman at the meeting on May 21. The chair’s ceremonial duties include being the civic leader of the county and promoting the interests and its reputation.
And while there will be no formal alliances, the Lib Dems say they will work with the Greens on the priorities they share.
“We’ve been in discussions with Steve Robinson and with the Green Party about them potentially largely supporting a minority administration,” she said.
“We are going to propose him to chair the council.
“I think we can work very collaboratively and have a lot of shared priorities. We will work on that basis without having to make any formal alliance.
“That would give us about 37 and for anybody else - Tories, Reform and Independent -they would be 18.”
Cllr Spivey says she is willing to work with any councillor, whichever party they represent, who wants to deliver for their community.
“If you have already been elected, you want to deliver something for your community as a local councilor, I am really happy to listen to what you’ve got to say and try to make that work,” she said.
“Ultimately what we should all be there for, which is not about politicking, but having a very collegiate way of working.”
Cllr Robinson said he is looking forward to being chairman of the council. He said he will still “be his own person” and believes it will be good for his party.
“I shall be a Labour councillor. And when people ask what party I’m from when talking to people it will be good to say I’m from the Labour Party. I think it’s a plus.”
County Council Green Party group leader Beki Hoyland (Blakeney and Bream) said the Lib Dems share a lot of ground politically and in their ambitions for the county.
“The leaders of the two groups have already had a number of friendly and constructive conversations in the days since the election results,” she said.
“For now, we understand that the Lib Dems are planning to go it alone as a minority administration, perhaps with support from Steve Robinson as chair.
“This seems a pragmatic solution to give the Lib Dems the majority they need.
“But nothing is set in stone, and the Greens remain open to having further conversations about how our relationship with the Lib Dems might evolve.
“In the meantime, we Greens will be actively supportive of the minority administration, as well as acting as a critical friend through the scrutiny function.”