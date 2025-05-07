A FREE virtual event which explores available roles in adult social care will take place on Wednesday, May 21 between 10am and 2pm.
The event will help prospective applicants connect with the NHS and social care providers from across the South West; with over 350 career opportunities.
The adult social care recruitment team from Gloucestershire County Council will be in attendance to help potential applicants within the county go through the process and understand what’s on offer.
A GCC spokesperson said: “Looking for your next step in health or social care? Whether you're starting out or thinking of a career change, we can help you explore the huge variety of roles available.”