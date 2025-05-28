COUNCIL officers are investigating another instance of fly-tipping, after blacks bags, furniture, a tyre, parts of a bicycle and other items were found dumped in Newent near a donation bin.
The Forest of Dean Council said the bulky items should have been disposed of at the local Household Recycling Centre, or a collection could have been arranged through the council.
A spokesperson said: “We all have a duty to protect the environment and our towns and villages here... Please remember to dispose of your waste correctly. There is no excuse for fly-tipping.”
It follows a Forest resident being handed £1,114 in court penalties, alongside a 12 months' community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work for fly-tipping in Pope’s Hill near Cinderford.
Gregory Games admitting leaving timber planks, wood and roof material from an old shed on a road and on Forestry England land when the case was heard by Cheltenham magistrates.
Forest Council leader Cllr Adrian Birch said: “Fly-tipping has a massive impact on both our communities and our environment here in the Forest of Dean.
“It is something that we take very seriously and if found, our Street Wardens and Counter Fraud Enforcement Team will work to ensure that incidents are investigated and that those who do not comply with the correct waste disposal conditions are held accountable.
“The verdict reached at Cheltenham Magistrates Court should stand as testament to this. Waste should be disposed of responsibly in the correct manner and if, as in this case, it isn’t, the Forest of Dean District Council will enforce it.”
If you have any information about fly-tippers, you can email the council’s Street Warden Team at [email protected]
You can also find out more information about recycling or book a bulky items collection via the Forest of Dean District Council website.