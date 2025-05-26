POLICE have closed several roads near the Forest of Dean’s Speech House following a serious collision this afternoon (Monday 26 May).
Emergency services were called at 12.05pm with a report of a three-vehicle collision on the B4226 Speech House Road in Coleford.
Road closures are in place on Speech House Road at the Speech House Hotel and Fancy Road while emergency services remain at the scene.
These are expected to remain in place for a number of hours with motorists asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police is asked to submit information by completing the following online form and quoting incident 157 of 26 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report