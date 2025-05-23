A WYE Valley man has been charged in connection with an incident in Coleford on Monday, May 12.
Robert Minister, aged 37, and of Coleford Road, Chepstow, faces an allegation of wounding with intent.
It follows an incident at an address on Market Place in Coleford at 9pm on Monday May 12 in which a man was reported to have been assaulted.
Minister appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 16, where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Gloucester Crown Court on June 6.
