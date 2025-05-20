FOREST police arrested a 27-year-old man from Newnham, and a 52-year-old man from Coventry in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, on suspicion of burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to stop.
Just before 1am, officers were made aware of a burglary in progress in the Cannop area of Coleford. Officers from Response and Specialist Operations Teams responded and located a vehicle believed to be used in the offence.
The driver did not stop for police and was pursued until he stopped on Corsend Road, Hartpury at 1.30am. Two men exited the vehicle but were quickly detained by officers. Several items of property believed to have been stolen were recovered.
Police say the two men are currently in custody whilst investigations continue. The vehicle used has also been seized.
Following the incident, North Team’s Neighbourhood Policing Team officers spoke with members of the public and recovered other items of interest.
However, police say they are keen to hear from any witnesses or anybody who may have dashcam footage. If you have any information surrounding the incident please contact us via 101 or online by quoting incident 27 of May 17, 2025.