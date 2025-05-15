LUCOZADE producer Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) has invested £6.3 million at its Forest factory in a major packaging redesign for Lucozade Energy bottles, significantly reducing plastic use and supporting the efficient recycling of its bottles.
Lucozade Energy bottles will now feature a half sleeve that covers just 50 per cent of the bottle height compared to previous full-length sleeves.
This results in a 60 per cent reduction in the total sleeve weight, removing 956 tonnes of new plastic per year. The changes also reduce water use during production, equivalent to an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 289 days.
The project involved installing new sleevers with the latest technology across three different production lines in SBF GB&I’s factory in Coleford. The work took a collective 470 working days, delivered in only six weeks.
Karl Ottomar, Supply Chain Director, SBF GB&I, comments: “As one of the biggest energy brands in the UK, producing over 3,000 bottles of Lucozade Energy per minute, this has been a complex and large-scale change for our factory. While reducing a drink’s sleeve size may sound simple, it has required a full redesign of the bottle and complete change in componentry on our production lines. The team have dedicated thousands of hours to plan and then successfully implement the changes on our lines and I’m so proud of their incredible commitment to this project and helping us meet our sustainability goals.”
Fraser McIntosh, Head of External Affairs and Sustainability, SBF GB&I comments: “This change marks a significant step forward in our journey towards achieving 100 per cent sustainable plastic packaging across our portfolio by 2030. At a time when we face increasing cost pressures as a business, we continue to prioritise sustainability, demonstrating our company value of Growing for Good. It’s another major investment in our factory, helping to build a sustainable future for our brands.”
The changes are also important for the recyclability of Lucozade Energy bottles as the reduced sleeve continues to support bottle to bottle recycling. It ensures the bottle can be sorted into the clear plastics stream at recycling facilities allowing it to be recovered to create new bottles again.
Paul East, Head of Packaging Recycling and Design at RECOUP endorses the move: “RECOUP are proud to have been part of the journey to redesign the Lucozade Energy bottle. This new design meets recyclability guidelines, meaning the bottles can be easily sorted at recycling centres and reduces the amount of overall plastic produced. The next step is to encourage more consumers to dispose of the bottles correctly, in the certainty that the bottle will be detected and recycled.”
The packaging evolution for Lucozade Energy follows similar changes to the sleeve length made to Ribena bottles in 2020 and Lucozade Sport in 2021.
The new Lucozade Energy bottles will also feature a new ergonomic embossed design showcasing Lucozade’s iconic “Arc” logo, enhancing both brand recognition and bottle texture. The new bottles are now rolling out in store.