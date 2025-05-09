Sarah McQuaid, a Cornish-based singer-songwriter, is heading to Coleford’s Forest Folk Club on Sunday, June 1, with doors from 7.30pm.
It comes as part of a seven-week Ireland and UK tour, whilst looking to create her new album.
Sarah said: “It’s a massive project to undertake, but I’m confident that between touring and crowdfunding I can make it happen.”
Sarah is known for songs such as “I’m Slowing Down As I Get Older (And That’s Good),” a song which carries an upbeat message about living in the present, with a bluesy flavour that evokes Sarah’s roots in Chicago, before moving to Ireland and then on to Cornwall.
Sarah’s Ireland and UK concert information can be found via her website.