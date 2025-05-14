MEMBERS of the public raised significant concerns on Tuesday, May 13, as temporary traffic lights on the A48 near Highbeech roundabout caused heavy congestion.
The lights were set up by private contractors near the Two Rivers at Chepstow restaurant, a short drive away from the roundabout, to cut down trees.
Road users attempting to avoid the delays also found themselves in queues of traffic heading down Mathern Road.
Residents and passing motorists criticised the decision to approve hedge and bush trimming works in the daytime where traffic flow is often high, branding it “inconsiderate” and “clueless” via social media community groups.
Reverend John Keysell, local Vicar, said: “It took 20 minutes to do 400 meters. The town was totally blocked which unfortunately happens all so often these days.”
However, Ken Skates, The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport said that the decisions made for the temporary lights were unauthorised, and South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWRTA) who manages the Welsh Government’s road networks, had asked the private contractor to leave.
Ken Skates said: “We are aware of unauthorised tree clearance works taking place on the A48 today (May 13) which meant traffic lights were placed on the A48 without permission.
“Our agent SWTRA addressed the issue by asking the contractor to leave the site, but the contractor is understood to have returned and hence delays were caused in the area.”
The Welsh Government were unable to confirm who the private contractors were, however Mr Skates said investigations are ongoing.
The heavy traffic build-up reignited calls for a Chepstow bypass among some residents. The proposed bypass looks to create a Forest of Dean Gateway road to bypass Chepstow and ease congestion on the A48.
Cllr Nick Evans (Con, Tidenham) has campaigned for a Chepstow bypass for years, and has frequently spoken about the difficulties Chepstow faces when there’s a minor accident.
Cllr Nick Evans said: “Once again, a relatively small interruption to the traffic on the A48 has created chaos and turned the town and surrounding areas into a car park.
“Whether it’s a broken down vehicle or some unauthorised traffic lights, these incidents keep on happening, and those of us who have to deal with the consequences are losing patience.
“How many more times do residents and businesses alike have to suffer these consequences before the Government and our local Councils realise that the only viable solution is to build a bypass for Chepstow, or as I call it, the Forest Gateway road.”
Reverend John Keysell said: “We desperately need the bypass we were promised but blocked by Mr Drakeford who doesn’t drive I think. Problem is they have built all these houses without the facilities to deal with it.
“GPs are complaining sometimes people are stuck for more than two hours just to get out of Tescos.”
The news comes as the local area faces other travel challenges, including the newly introduced weight restrictions for the Severn Bridge M48 for up to 18 months, starting from May 27.