CHEPSTOW Town Council is asking residents to have their say about public toilets in the Bulwark Road area.
The council is running a survey until May 31 which you can fill out online. Those who do and leave contact details will be entered into a raffle to win shopping tokens, to spend at local Bulwark Road businesses.
Taking to its social media, Chepstow Town Council said: “Bulwark Road is a bustling part of Chepstow, full of shops, businesses, and daily foot traffic. Chepstow Town Council wants to know; Do we need a public toilet in the area? What kind would work best? And how can we keep it running?
“We’d love to hear your views. Let’s make a difference together!”