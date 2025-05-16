RESIDENTS of Chepstow are invited to get involved in the next community litter-pick on the bank holiday weekend; Saturday, May 24 between 10am and 12pm.
Non-profit organisation ‘Keep Chepstow Tidy’ appealed to the public, following successful efforts last month, earning praise from Chepstow Town Council.
Taking to social media, a ‘Keep Chepstow Tidy’ spokesperson said: “Come and join us for our next community litter-pick on the Bank Holiday weekend.
“We’ll be meeting near Bluebell Drive/Conwy Way roundabout. Please park carefully.
“There’ll be a choice of woodland or coast path litter picking, or around the streets of Thornwell. As always, everyone is welcome including children with a responsible adult.”
Equipment will be supplied but attendees are advised to bring gloves.