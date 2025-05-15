EXPERTS from Gloucestershire’s Vale Wildlife Hospital have warned the public not to pick up hedgehogs unless absolutely necessary, as stress is one of wildlife’s biggest threats.
Vale Wildlife Hospital experts have said stress is found to be one of the leading causes of wildlife mortality, as spring sees more animals out of hibernation.
The advice comes as part of its larger campaign 'Happy Hedgehogs, Healthy Gardens', which looks to dispel common myths with hedgehog care and raise money for Vale’s Hedgehog Food.
Caroline Gould, Vale Wildlife Hospital founder, said: "While it’s natural to want to help, picking up hedgehogs can cause them considerable stress, which can impact their overall health.
"Hedgehogs may be seen out during the day at certain times of the year, and some may hibernate in unusual patterns. The best thing people can do is ensure they have the right food and water and only intervene if they’re clearly in danger or injured."
Experts believe rising stress due to human interaction could be a factor in the dramatic fall of hedgehog populations within the UK.
The Gloucestershire wildlife charity said hedgehogs are the most common animals brought in by members of the public, often due to outdated myths. One common misconception is that hedgehogs seen outside during the day at any time of the year need to be rescued.
Experts stress that hedgehogs are nocturnal animals, but they are not strictly bound to a nocturnal schedule.
Caroline Gould said: "We all have a role to play in ensuring these brilliant creatures don’t become a distant memory. By leaving hedgehogs undisturbed, providing them with supplementary food and sharing the right knowledge, we can all help keep hedgehog numbers stable and even improve their chances of survival in the wild.”
More information is available on the wildlife charity’s website.