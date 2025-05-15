TIDENHAM Parish Council has relaunched its Facebook page, in an effort to keep residents updated about council activities and share community information.
The page had been inactive since September 2024, but now the Parish Council looks to keep locals informed on both social media and online.
A Tidenham Parish Council spokesperson said: “We’ll do our best to monitor messages and comments.
“You’re always welcome to attend our council meetings.
“We look forward to engaging with you and keeping you informed. Follow us for updates, and we hope to see you at a meeting soon!”