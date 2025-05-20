MEMBERS of Hartpury University and Hartpury College represented the educational establishments at the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 14.
Claire Whitworth, the Deputy Principal for Further Education and Stuart Emmerson, Director of Business Development, had the honour of attending the royal event hosted by His Majesty King Charles III,
It celebrated individuals and organisations making outstanding contributions to education and skills development across the UK.
Claire Whitworth said: “We were proud to represent Hartpury University and Hartpury College, as well as the wider Forest of Dean region at such a distinguished event. Celebrating the impact of education with colleagues from across the country was a powerful reminder of the shared mission we’re all part of.”
Stuart Emmerson said: “It was a truly magical day and a real honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace. To stand among people who are passionate about and dedicated to education was incredibly inspiring. Education remains the best vehicle for social mobility, and it was heartening to be surrounded by individuals working so hard to drive positive change.”
Claire and Stuart were joined by many familiar faces from the education sector, several of whom were also representing the Forest of Dean region.
Hartpury University and Hartpury College said the invitation was a proud moment and a fitting recognition of its commitment to education and skills across a multitude of industries.
It said it will continue to champion excellence in education and skills, with the recognition marking another milestone in its ongoing commitment to transformative learning.
The recognition follows Hartpury’s “Outstanding” rating in all areas during a full inspection last year, with inspectors concluding that the college makes a ‘strong contribution’ to meeting skills needs which is the top grade possible. This year, a residential inspection concluded an “Outstanding” rating from Ofsted.