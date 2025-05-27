Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from midnight, to 6am on May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from midnight, to 6am on May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to A4136 - multiway signals for electrical works.
• A449, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M50, from 9pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance purposes.
• M50, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• A40, from 10pm June 9 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Both ways Huntley to Lea, junction - carriageway closure for maintenance works. Light vehicles diverted via Bradley Ct Rd and A4136. HGVs diverted via A40, A417, M50 and A449 to re-join A40.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.