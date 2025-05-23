A RECENTLY reopened pub faces opposition from a neighbour to its planned outdoor bar.
Herefordshire county councillors granted a late licence in March to the refurbished Crown Inn in Lea, despite some villagers’ concerns over possible late-night noise and bad behaviour. The pub re-opened in April.
But due to an administration error, Herefordshire Council did not include the planned outdoor bar in the notices it published of the licence bid ahead of the meeting, so this was dropped from the application.
Now the inn has applied to permit the serving of alcohol in this outdoor area till 10pm also.
But due to an objection from a neighbour, this too will have to be decided by the council’s licensing subcommittee.
“My children go to bed at 8pm and we have to get up at 6.15am for school,” the neighbour stated.
“My youngest whose bedroom is close by has already been disturbed on Friday and Saturday night.”
They also complained of “The constant humming noise from the vibration of a machine at the back of the pub/barn where the soundproofing is not good”.
Extensive recent correspondence between the neighbour and the inn’s management appears not have led to a mutually acceptable arrangement.
The Crown Inn said in this that it had already moved to turn off outdoor music at 10pm rather than 11pm as its licence allowed, “as part of our efforts to address local concerns”, and its proposed “Summer Bar” would likewise close no later than 10pm each night.
Councillors will decide on allowing the inn’s bid next Friday (May 29).
Ben Savidge, son of the inn’s owners, said that with a favourable decision the Summer Bar could then open next month, and it would be offering beer, ciders, cocktails, it will feature a stone-baked pizza oven with a takeaway option.