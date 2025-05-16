A TREE protected by a preservation order in the grounds of the Chase Hotel is to be felled due to extensive decay.
The agent states that the tree, a sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus) has a large cavity at the base of the mature tree, along with extensive decay throughout, and the only realistic course of action is that it should be cut down.
Additionally, the tree is located adjacent to the busy Gloucester Road.
However, the applicant was warned that felling could not take place until all nesting birds, if any, had flown their nests.
This variety of a sycamore tree is a large deciduous broad-leaved tree which is tolerant of wind and coastal exposure.
Andrew Cunningham, Hereford Council’s case office said that the Sycamore tree is located on a raised area at the top of a retaining wall.
Mr Cunningham observed: “The recent removal of ivy around the tree has exposed a significant cavity and decay to the lower stem of the tree.
“The tree is in full leaf and therefore has the potential to fail and fall on to the adjacent Gloucester Road which has a high target value from vehicles and pedestrians.
“I do not consider that a significant canopy reduction would mitigate the potential of failure and therefore the proposed removal is considered essential to address the safety risk that the tree presents.
“All works should be undertaken in accordance with industry best practice and be carried out by a fully qualified and competent tree contractor.
“A replacement tree should be re-planted within the next planting season. This will be enforced via a planning condition.”
Herefordshire planners considered the application and granted approval. Herefordshire Council stipulated that t a replacement tree should be planted within the next planting season and that it should be maintained and managed to ensure good establishment and long life.