Police are appealing for information after a cash machine was broken ino in the early hours of this morning (Friday, May 30).
Officers were called to Broad Street in Newent at around 1.40am with a report that unknown offenders had used power tools to gain entry to the inside of the ATM before stealing cash.
Two men were chased on foot before being lost from sight and enquiries are now ongoing to identify and locate them.
A scene guard was in place to allow for forensic examinations and has since been lifted.
Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police to make contact.
As well as this, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has CCTV footage they feel is relevant.
Anyone with information is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 30 of 30 May: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.