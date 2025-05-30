PASSENGERS on the 232 Daffodil Line are being encouraged to make the most of the warm weather with a series of events taking place this weekend and next along the popular community bus route.
In Newent, the Newent Orchestra will perform a classical concert at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, May 31 at 2.30pm. Tickets are available on the door, priced at £10, with free entry for students.
In Ross-on-Wye, the Bands in the Park season continues on Sunday, June 1, with a free performance from local group Brass Monkeys. The outdoor concert will take place in Caroline Symonds Gardens from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Next weekend, on Saturday, June 7, members of the Daffodil Line team will be attending Ledbury Community Day. Representatives will be available in the town centre to speak to visitors about the service and the work it does connecting rural communities across the area.
The not-for-profit bus route, which runs between Ross, Newent and Ledbury, is supported by volunteers and community donations. Passengers unable to travel this weekend are being invited to support the route by making a small contribution online.
