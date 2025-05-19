Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have had their hands full taking in the first consignments for their forthcoming antiques sale on June 19-20. Entries have been arriving ‘thick and fast’ at the saleroom, even before the postage team had finished packing up and posting out the lots from the May auction.
Of course the coin specialists have been evaluating and cataloging for the June coin section since February with the final coin deadline for entries on Friday, May 23. This allows them time to sort through thousands of coins, which is obviously a time consuming process. Gold coins are selling exceptionally well at present with gold sovereigns making around £500 or more each. Smiths are excited to be selling two solid £10 gold coins, estimated at £7,000/£8,000 each, as well as a number of commemorative gold coin sets. Antique silver coins also feature strongly and are always popular with collectors.
A consignment of fabulous diamond jewellery has also got the sale off to a good start with a beautiful sapphire and diamond ring estimated at £1,200 to £1,800 and a fine antique diamond set brooch estimated at £2,000/£3,000.
An unusual Victorian insect form brooch with a chrysoprase body and diamond set wings is sure to ‘fly away’ at £500/£700, whilst a pretty Edwardian lapel brooch set aquamarine within seed pearl and diamonds is estimated at £400/£600.
Antique jewellery is selling incredibly well at auction at present and even items of early paste can sell for hundreds of pounds. Smiths are inviting further entries of both modern and antique jewellery to make the most of this currently buoyant market.
The collectables section is also another area of strong demand with items such as a rare pair of early 19th century steel scissors sure to be very tempting to sewing antique enthusiasts. The scissors would originally have been bought by a fine lady on her Grand Tour of Europe as a souvenir or possibly as an expensive gift. The ornately cut handles are decorated with flowers and foliage but also include the word ‘Venezia.’ They are estimated at £80/£120 but will hopefully do better with antique scissors and other needlework items proving to be surprisingly valuable. A small collection of vintage beaded pin cushions and needle cases should also create interest.
Alongside the specialist coin section in the June sale there will be a selection of antique postcards which is a growing field of interest currently. A local collector from the Forrest of Dean has consigned a fascinating collection of postcards including scenes of the Railway Stations at Cinderford and Kerne Hill. The Cinderford card is particularly notable as it is an early one and includes a steam lorry from Francis Wintle – The Brewery at Mitcheldean.
This renown local company was established in 1868 by Thomas Wintle and taken over by his son Francis in 1890. Other interesting postcards include The Forge and The Post Office at English Bicknor and an early High Street scene at Brecon. Smith’s valuers are still assessing this exciting collection and are keen to get other topographical cards in for the sale. Postcards which show interesting scenesrelating to local history are particularly popular, but all postcards are welcome for assessment.
Other entries so far include beautiful pieces of Worcester porcelain, Murano glass vases and a large selection of antique furniture. Entries are invited by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions for further information. Smiths staff are always happy to give advice to clients who are not familiar with the auction process or are unsure if their items are of value.