A Monmouthshire property in a fabulous historic rural setting described as being ‘out of this world’ is up for auction.
The former Observatory in the village of Trellech, once the haunt of star gazers and those looking to the heavens, has been brought firmly down to earth by its current owners.
The unique home, which in years gone by attracted astronomers from across the globe to focus telescopes to search its clear skied vistas for distant stars and planets, has now been transformed into a property focussing on ultra luxury whichever way the house is viewed.
Gemma Vaughan, of South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions, who are selling the singular lot, said: “The Observatory is truly out of this world in terms of space, accommodation and luxurious finish to its rooms and its rural setting.
“The inner space of the not one but two dwellings is complemented by the simply superb grounds which have been superbly honed over recent years into a quite awesome and remarkable expanse of outdoor space.
“The former Observatory can only now be recognised as its former use by a sign, which has been retained on an inside wall, and the former observation cupola which has been converted into an exceptionally gorgeous and comfortable place.
“The Observatory, as a whole, offers extensive living accommodation all set in some three acres of fabulous gardens, lawns and woodland in the sought after location of Trellech, in the heart of rural Monmouthshire.
“Due to its configuration, which is a horseshoe-type shape, the property could be used as two separate dwellings. In total the Observatory currently offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two ensuites, two kitchens and two sizable reception rooms and a central courtyard. There are three storage sheds and a carport.
“The former Observatory space has been converted into a spacious lounge with a domed and vaulted ceiling.
“The property, which has feature fireplaces and a wood burning stove, benefits from double glazing, oil fired central heating, three outbuildings and a carport. There is also further off-road parking for several vehicles.
The Observatory, on Warren’s Road, Trellech, is listed for sale with a guide price of £660,000-plus. The property is located approximately five miles from Monmouth which has excellent schools, boutique shops and restaurants. The River Wye runs through Monmouth and is a popular tourist attraction offering canoeing, kayaking and rowing.
The Observatory, together with more than eighty other varied lots is being sold online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, May 20 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, May 22