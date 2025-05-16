Free parking across Forest of Dean car parks is working well, say council chiefs as they move to roll out the scheme to another site.
Forest of Dean District Council chiefs abolished the first hour charge for their car parks last year and introduced free parking in conjunction with increases to charges for those staying longer than one hour – and civic chiefs say has proven a success so far.
Councillors have now voted to bring council owned Pyart Court car park under the same regime.
Projects and property cabinet member Sid Phelps (G, Lydbrook)told the meeting the council bought Pyart Court business units in Coleford.
“The parking order will unify charges across all of our car parks in the district,” he said.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.