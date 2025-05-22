FREE car parking could be maintained in several towns and villages following a review carried out on behalf of Monmouthshire Council.
But the councillor responsible has highlighted the “challenge” of enforcing parking restrictions without revenue from drivers paying for a space.
The council appointed a consultant to review its car parking policies, with the authority currently providing free to use car parks in some urban areas and operating pay and display facilities in others.
Paul Griffiths, the cabinet member responsible, was asked for an update on the review and any of its findings, especially in relation to Usk, by independent councillor for Usk and Llanbadoc Meirion Howells at the council’s May meeting.
Labour’s Cllr Griffiths (Chepstow Castle and Larkfield) confirmed he has received the draft report and said he “looks forward” to publishing it.
“What I can tell council is it makes no recommendation for change in any of those towns that currently have no charges, namely Usk, Caldicot, Magor and Raglan (both villages).
“Instead it recommends undertaking, on a town-by-town basis, engagement with businesses, residents and town councils to test the case for any further changes, and I look forward to working with Usk and Llanbadoc to consider how these engagements may be conducted.”
Cllr Howells welcomed the answer as “very good news” and said a survey he conducted on behalf of the town council, to which 1,600 people responded, saw 93 per cent backing free parking.
“For a town of just over 2,600 people this level of response only goes to show the amount of concern,” said Cllr Howells, who also asked how the council planned to improve enforcement of parking regulations and restrictions.
Cllr Griffiths said parking enforcement and recruiting and retaining traffic wardens had been a challenge, but action was being taken to address that.
“Usk residents will note the challenge of funding enforcement when there is no revenue stream from parking charges,” he added.
