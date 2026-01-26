January has seen me rely heavily on my heated waistcoat and hand warmer. If you are an active all-year-round outdoorser (or live in a very old and draughty cottage on the side of a mountain) then they are game changers. I was very sceptical of both initially, thinking they were both just one more ‘gimmick’ and something else to have to recharge regularly, but I am now on my third winter with both and am still ‘excited’ about them. The waistcoat is great either under a coat in the harsher conditions or as a bit of extra ‘oomph’ whilst waiting for the woodburner to reach temperature – or sitting at the computer for any length of time. There are lots of choices now but I have to say mine was the lower end of the price range and I haven’t felt the need to upgrade. My hand warmer was a gift and is just perfect for reawakening my fingers after wearing wet gardening gloves or just for a bit of luxury in my pocket whilst walking.