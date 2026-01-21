CALDICOT Leisure Centre is undergoing several upgrades including replacing their current 2G synthetic surface with a 3G pitch.
This follows an announcement by Monmouthshire County Council, who said the construction is expected to begin this month and completion is estimated to finish in April 2026.
This all-weather pitch will deliver a safer, more durable, and high-quality playing experience for schools, clubs and local residents across Wales.
Cllr Angela Sandes, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “These upgraded facilities will be a huge boost to the town and beyond.
“The new pitch will be available for school pupils during curriculum hours, local football clubs and teams, community sports groups, and members of the public.
“It will also enable increased participation for women and girls in a variety of sports and will prove to be a fantastic asset for Caldicot and the wider area.”
To secure the investment, the project demonstrates a clear community and school need, guaranteed community access outside of school hours, and compliance with FAW/FIFA-approved 3G technical standards.
£206,000 from the Cymru Football Foundation’s Fit-For-Future Facilities Programme, supporting the growth of grassroots football across Wales.
£150,000 from the Sport Wales Capital Grant, helping provide sustainable, modern and accessible sporting environments.
Director at the Cymru Football Association Foundation, Aled Lewis, said: “The Cymru Football Foundation is committed to investing in facilities that inspire communities.
“The project at Caldicot Leisure Centre will be essential for the growth of football in the local area.
“A huge thank you to our partners UK Government and Sport Wales in supporting the development of this new facility- through the power of collaboration, we’re making huge strides in improving football facilities in Wales on and off the pitch.”
Progress updates will be shared throughout the project on a dedicated webpage: www.monlife.co.uk/caldicot-leisure-centre-development/ and through Monmouthshire and MonLife Social media pages.
