FOREST police seized an off-road motorbike and issued a traffic offence report on Saturday, May 31, for driving offences.
Following reports of motorbikes being ridden without authorisation on forestry land in Lydney, a group of around seven motorcyclists were spotted by officers PC Hale and PC Tamplin, riding on Yorkley Road between 2pm and 2.30pm.
As the group became aware of the officers, the motorcyclists attempted to flee. One motorcyclist was detained and issued with a traffic offence report for driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road without third-party insurance, and driving without a valid license.
The off-road motorbike was not adapted for the road, and was therefore being driven illegally, and was subsequently seized by officers.
PC David Tamplin from Forest South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Using off-road motorbikes on forestry land can cause huge damage to the local landscape. It is an offence to ride a mechanically propelled vehicle on forestry land or common land without legal consent. Anyone caught doing so will be subject to prosecution and may have their vehicle seized”.
If you spot suspicious activity, you can speak directly to Gloucestershire Constabulary, or contact Crimestoppers to make a report anonymously on 0800 555111.
