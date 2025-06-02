THIEVES used power tools to break into a cash machine at a Spar shop in the early hours of Friday morning (May 30).
Officers were called to the shop on Broad Street, Newent around 1.40am with a report that unknown offenders had used power tools to break into ATM before stealing cash.
The two men were chased on foot before being lost from sight and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
The attack also forced the closure of the Post Office branch inside the store
Denise Baker, Spar manager said: “I was first alerted in the early hours of the morning, and by the time I got there, police were already there at hand waiting for me.”
Denise has been manager of the Spar for around two years, and while an incident like this has not occurred at the Spar during this time, she believes the ATM has been targeted before.
It is hoped the Post Office will re-open by the end of the week.
Information can be given via an online form at www.gloucestershire.police.uk quoting incident 30 of May 30, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.