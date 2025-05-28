THIS deer-shaped barbecue made by craftsman Gareth Brain has cooked up more than just burgers and sausages.
After his father-in-law was treated for cancer, Gareth’s children, Jack and Beth raffled a similar one which raised £520 for Cheltenham Hospital.
Jack, a pupil at Five Acres High School, said: “We set up a page on Facebook and sold tickets for £5.”
Gareth added: “They (the hospital) were really good and we wanted to give something back to the cancer ward.”
