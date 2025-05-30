A LOCAL team of 147 from The Dean Trail Volunteers were awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the Forest of Dean’s vibrant mountain biking community.
The award recognises commitment to building and maintaining a world-class, inclusive trail network that attracts cyclists of all abilities, fosters local community engagement, and benefits the region’s economy.
On Tuesday May 20, their efforts saw them invited to the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. However, the team will formally be bestowed the award at a ceremony in the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre on Saturday, July 19, presented by the Lord Lieutenant, Edward Gillespie.
Dean Trail Volunteers is the only trail volunteer group in the UK to work in formal partnership with Forestry England, a relationship that has become a model for replication nationwide.
Kevin Stannard, Forest Management Director and Deputy Surveyor for the Forest of Dean at Forestry England, said: “Dean Trail Volunteers have been pivotal to the success of the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre. Their dedication extends beyond trail maintenance—they have fostered a real community, providing an essential space for volunteers and visitors alike to connect with the Forest, its wildlife and history.”
Dean Trail Volunteers is a newly established charity, and offers local businesses the opportunity to support their projects through corporate giving. Companies can now participate in trail maintenance, litter picks, and environmental improvements as part of their corporate responsibility days.
The charity’s recent efforts include the Red Freeminers trail relaunch, bringing it up to the high standard of the award-winning Blue and newly opened Green trails, making the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre one of the UK’s most complete and progressive mountain biking destinations.
