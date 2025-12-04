FEAST your eyes on the Border Counties Vintage Club festive tractor run in Monmouth this Saturday afternoon (December 6).
With the lantern parade on Friday night, and the Santa Fun Run on Sunday morning, the weekend is jam-packed with seasonal fun.
Vehicles will be dressed up in fairy lights to parade the streets around town, starting at 4.30pm approx. from Wonastow Road Industrial Estate (West).
The route is then: Wonastow road ~ Ternata Drive ~ Acer Way ~ Ternata Drive ~ Wonastow Road ~ Link Road ~ Cinderhill Street ~ Rockfield Road ~ Watery Lane ~ Chartist Rise ~Jordan Way ~ Kingswood Road ~ Rockfield Road ~ Rolls Avenue ~ Brook Estate ~ Watery Lane ~ Rockfield Road ~ Cinderhill Street ~ Monnow Street ~ The Parade ~ Osbaston Road ~ Chaucer Way ~ Prospect Road ~ Highfield Road ~ Hereford Road ~ The Gardens ~ Dixton Close ~ Dixton Road ~ Wye Bridge ~ Wyesham Road ~ Hillcrest Road ~ Justins Hill ~ Wyesham Road ~ Woodland View ~ Wyesham Road ~ Wyesham Avenue ~ Redbook Road ~ Wye Bridge ~ St James Street ~ Monnow Street ~ Goldwire Lane ~ Somerset Road ~ Wonastow Road.
An event spokesperson said: “The event is to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice, as well as bringing some festive cheer to the streets of Monmouth.
“We have set up a Just Giving page for anyone wanting to support our chosen charity. https://www.justgiving.com/page/bcvc-festiveroadruns2025”
The group are also doing a festive run in Abergavenny on Saturday, December 20.
