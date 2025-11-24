A choir conductor whose nine-year-old daughter was dramatically rescued from the Monmouth flood is organising a special concert in the town to raise money for victims.
Emma Rowland-Elsen conducts an all-women 70-strong choir, the Border Belles, and has arranged for a fund-raising concert on January 31 next year at St Mary’s Priory Church.
Emma’s daughter, Maddie, was rescued from the flood, and carried above the waist-deep water by her father after their town house at the lower-end of the town was deluged in the early hours.
“She was sleeping high up in the house, but was terrified when she came down stairs to find deep water inside the house”, Emma explained.
Border Belles is a well-known local choir drawing its members from Monmouthshire and Herefordshire - hence its name. It regularly fund-raises for good causes.
“I was so shocked by what has happened that I wanted to do whatever I could for other victims”, Emma added.
Concert tickets will go on sale shortly and local businesses are also being invited to support the venture. The programme will include folk, gospel and popular songs.
And the initiative has won praise from the local MP Catherine Fookes, the County Council leader Mary-Ann Brocklesby and the Monmouth Mayor, Jackie Atkins .
Catherine Fookes said: “It’s incredible to see such compassion from the youngest members of our community. Maddie’s bravery and Emma’s support to others shows how strong and caring our community really is. I have been bowled over while I am out and about talking to flood victims at how our community has come together."
But the last word goes to Maddie herself: “I’m so proud that my mum is doing something to help the people who lost their things in the flood. I hope we can raise lots of money to help.”
