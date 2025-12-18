VETERANS, serving personnel and their families in the Forest have a new way to get support and meet others
More than 90 people attended the first Armed Forces Support Network 'HIVE’ community event which will be held monthly.
Representatives from organisations including the British Legion, Help for Heroes, the NHS, the Forest Council’s health and well-being team, and others were at the event held at the Bream Sports Club.
The council’s Armed Forces Champions, Cllr Alan Preest and a Royal Air Force veteran of nine years, said: “It was incredible to see so many people from the community at our first ‘Hive’ hub event.
“We know that there are nearly 4000 members of the Armed Forces community living in the Forest of Dean and many of them are unaware of the support available to them. This is where the Armed Forces Support Network can help.
“The Armed Forces Support Network has been set up in partnership with local organisations to ensure that our Armed Forces members and their families across the Forest of Dean can receive the correct assistance, in a timely manner, should they ever need it.
“I am extremely proud of the work done by everyone in putting on this event and would like to say a huge thank you to all of the partners who attended, as well as Bream Coffee Shop and Tesco Cinderford for their support with refreshments.”
The Armed Forces Support Network following the commitment made by the council to the Armed Forces Covenant.
Hive events will be held on Wednesdays between 12pm and 3pm, on February 4, March 4 and April 1.
You can find out further information for the Armed Forces Support Network, including details to partners involved, on the council website www.fdean.gov.uk
