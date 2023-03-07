The Post Office says a new facility will open at the Co-op on Highfield Road “as soon as possible”.
But in a Facebook post from Lydney Town Council on Facebook sharing the news, residents slammed Post Office leadership for not finding a town centre premises sooner.
There are also concerns the Highfield Road branch will be inaccessible to elderly residents and those who don’t drive.
The current Post Office, at the Co-op in Newerne Street, will close at 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 19.
That means Lydney could be left without a Post Office altogether for a period, with the company advising that residents use the nearest branches in Yorkley and Bream
A statement from the company said: “The provision of a Post Office service to our customers is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the immediate area.”
One person commented on the town council’s post about the news: “Typical leadership, they have known about the closure for well over 12 months, and have not thought about relocating.
“Plenty of empty shops close to the old Co-op, could of been working from there seamlessly. Perhaps it is how the post office views our town”.
A second said: “Another service taken out of our town”, and added of the Highfield Road store: “People queuing on the road is bad now, so lord nows how far the queues will be. Surely there is a better place than this in Lydney.”
A third commented: “It’s so wrong to take the Post Office out of the town.
“All well and good for all the people that live in new housing.What are the elderly going to do, plus people that pay their bills there.”
A spokesperson for Lydney Town Council said: “Lydney Town Council are disappointed to learn that the Post Office has been unable to secure a permanent central location in Lydney. This is disappointing, not only for the community, but also the staff that were employed.
“We are grateful to the Coop on Highfield hill, for accommodating a temporary service within their convenience store, but worry that some users will find this location inaccessible as it is quite far from the original location.
“We hope an existing town business can accommodate this vital amenity or room can be found within a future town centre business to re-home the Lydney Post Office.”
Details of the vacancy can be found at www.runapostoffice.co.uk/branch/lydney-post-office-lydney-gl15-5rb.