Anne Marie Millar has been appointed to Two Rivers Housing as a non-executive director. The move is part of a plan to strengthen and increase the size of its board to support the delivery of its 2024-2027 corporate strategy and bring focus on key areas of the business.
As an experienced finance director, Anne Marie has held positions in a number of high profile government bodies including the Rural Payments Agency, DEFRA and the Department of Health. In these roles she managed multi-million pound budgets and large finance teams, oversaw the upgrading of finance systems and worked with leaders to translate high level business objectives into deliverable financial plans.
She is currently a non-executive director on the audit committee of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), a board member and audit chair at the Royal College of Physicians, and trustee for Mental Health Research UK. She also has audit committee roles with the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority HFEA), CEFAS (Centre for Environment, Fisheries & Aquaculture), and LOCSU (Local Optical Committee Support Unit).
Two Rivers Housing launched its three-year corporate strategy, ‘Delivering #Twogether’ in October 2024. The strategy sets out six key areas that the housing association will focus on over the next three years and has been developed by the board using feedback from its tenants.
Being a strong, well-run business is a fundamental part of its plan, which aims to put tenants and their homes at the heart of its decision making. Anne Marie’s extensive financial experience will play a pivotal role in supporting long-term financial planning, treasury management, and strengthening the association’s approach to delivering value for money.
Her experience in health care will also strengthen customer focus within the Board and ensure that financial decisions consider the impact on tenants as well as the bottom line.
Commenting on the appointment Ted Pearce, Chair of the Two Rivers Housing Board, said: “Anne Marie will add real value to the Board and help ensure that we remain is a strong financial position to deliver our ambitious new corporate strategy. Her knowledge and experience in financial planning will not only ensure we continue to be a strong, well-run organisation, but also support our long-term plans to invest in our homes and services for tenants.
“The housing sector has seen a significant increase in costs over the last five years and this makes managing our financial resources and delivering value for money more important than ever. Anne Marie’s insight and expertise will help ensure that Two Rivers Housing is able to continue to invest in its homes and services, build more affordable housing in our communities and remain financially strong now and in the future.”
Speaking about her appointment to the Two Rivers Housing Board, Anne Marie, added:“A good quality, affordable home is the cornerstone of a happy, healthy life. As a community-based housing association, Two Rivers Housing can make a real difference for so many people across Gloucestershire, and I am very pleased to be able to play a part in that as a member of the Board.”