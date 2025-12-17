A SCHEME to build two four-bedroomed dwellings on land north of Leys Hill in Bishopswood have been approved by Herefordshire planners.
The design of the houses reflects the site’s topography with both dwellings effectively becoming three-storey tall.
Unit A proposes to be detached dwelling with a ridge height of 7.2 metres while Unit B is also a detached dwelling with a ridge height of 7.09 metres. To address the site gradient, a stepped foundation is proposed for both properties.
The immediate area is characterised by sporadic residential development interspersed with areas of mature woodland and agricultural land. There are no formal pedestrian footways leading to or from the site.
The planning committee was told that the application had been revised from three properties down to two dwellings and that this scheme represents a more appropriate form of development.
A total of 15 representations were made during the consultation process, the comments of which stated that the proposed large, three-storey houses were out of character with the surrounding small cottages, while Goodrich and Welsh Bicknor Parish Council pointed out that the properties are very large and do not provide for the need for affordable homes for local people.
Walford Parish Council were also concerned about the amount of glazing proposed leading to significant light pollution, potentially affecting lesser horseshoe bats known to inhabit the area.
Kerne Bridge ward member Cllr Simeon Cole told the planning committee: “Housing development in rural areas should reflect local housing needs, and Bishopswood is one of these areas.
“There is no need for housing of this type and size and therefore the planning permission should not be granted.”
Cllr Mark Woodall added: “We need housing for local people. But the trouble with the housing market is that you can’t tell who is going to buy the property.”
Planning committee members approved the application, with only two members opposing the scheme.
