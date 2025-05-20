GRAPE TREE, one of the largest health and wellness retailers in the UK, has recalled Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts because Shiga toxin-producing E. coli was found in a batch.
The specific product is the 250g Grape Tree Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts, best before July 11, 2026. The batch code is G41 5 101 250610.
Customers who have bought the product should not eat it. Instead, it is advised to return it from where you purchased it for a full refund.
The Food Standards Agency said: “Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome; a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure, and can be fatal.”