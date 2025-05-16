MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is asking residents to share their experiences to help create a safer community.
The council would like residents to use the newly-launched “Let’s Talk Monmouthshire” website, which is a platform for information and community engagement.
Residents can complete a number of surveys to share experiences and have their say. The latest survey about community safety closes May 31.
Locals may also see council officials like Ian Muirhead of Communities and Place handing out leaflets and providing further information.
The council is additionally asking for residents to represent the community at meetings of the Let's Talk Forum.