GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service celebrated its one year milestone of partnership with the University of Gloucestershire on Monday, May 19.
Last year, the University of Gloucestershire became the provider of annual and pre-employment fitness assessments for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), and since has carried out 317 fitness tests, and provided access to personnel development plans.
The assessments ensure compliance with national standards around fitness, stamina, strength and coordination. They also ensure GFRS personnel are able to carry out their duties safely within the community.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to work with University of Gloucestershire to support the health and wellbeing of our firefighters.
“Ensuring our teams maintain their physical and mental wellbeing is important to allow them to carry out their duties to our communities safely and efficiently.”
The partnership has also allowed university researchers to gain key insights, which could have wider benefits for the emergency services. These include the impact of occupational stress, and the effects of heat and low oxygen on physical health.
Athanassios Bissas, Professor of Sport and Exercise Technologies, said: “The Service’s operational personnel face the most stressful, demanding and dangerous occupational environments when responding to emergencies within our communities in Gloucestershire on a regular basis.
“Our collaboration with the GFRS will provide opportunities to identify and monitor via advanced scientific means, including lab testing, all key fitness variables, including blood markers, neuromuscular function, and musculoskeletal imaging.
“Going forward, this will help researchers better understand the responses of the body to ongoing occupational stress, and identify any needs for modifying physical training, which could provide wider benefits to the emergency services.”
More information on the fire service can be found via the Gloucestershire County Council website.