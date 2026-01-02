A PROGRAMME to help people with disabilities and health conditions find work has supported more than 1,700 into employment.
The success of Gloucestershire County Council’s Forward programme was highlighted at a meeting to discuss ways of getting more people into work.
The council is now looking ahead to its latest government-backed initiative Connect to Work, a major new initiative, funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
The programme is designed to help people with health conditions, disabilities or other barriers to employment move into or stay in meaningful work.
Gloucestershire was one of the first of 47 areas across England and Wales to roll out this scheme, which is part of a wider national effort to improve employment rates and strengthen local economies.
In attendance at the summit were representatives from county and district councils, health, the voluntary and community sector and Jobcentre Plus, with keynote speakers from Gloucestershire County Council, Integrated Care Board, Jobcentre Plus and the Department for Work and Pensions.
Cllr Linda Cohen, Cabinet member for education and skills at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people gathered at the summit.
“We have a long history of successfully supporting people back to the workplace. Work is one of the best things you can do to support your purpose, mental health, it also provides social opportunities and helps people to be self-sufficient.”
Together the summit developed a pledge around collaboration and working together to ensure that people have access to opportunities.
Following the summit, partners will continue working together with key priorities including:
Strengthening collaboration between councils, health services, Jobcentre Plus, and the voluntary sector; ensuring indiviuals can get tailored support; expanding employer engagement to increase opportunities for people facing barriers to employment and developing ways into education and training.
