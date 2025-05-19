HUNDREDS of Gloucestershire residents were among the victims of dating scams that cost UK victims over a quarter of a billion pounds in three years, according to new data released by Action Fraud.
Data collected by Action Fraud Claims Advice revealed there were 21,976 reports of dating scams received between 2022/23 and 2024/25.
Based on self-reported losses, Gloucestershire victims parted with a collective £2,605,176 after being manipulated by scammers pretending to pursue a romantic relationship. 328 reports were traced to the county, making the average loss £7,943.
Lisa Mills, Senior Fraud Manager at Victim Support, said: “Romance fraud is a devastating crime. For victims, it isn’t just a question of losing large sums of money.
“The psychological and emotional impact of being deceived by someone you trusted deeply can knock your confidence and sense of self-worth enormously.
If you have been a victim, you are not to blame. Fraudsters are skilled manipulators who use social engineering to manipulate thousands of people every year”
In total, reported losses for dating scams in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 2022/23 to 2024/25 reached £271,430,524.
According to Action Fraud, the average age for a victim was 47 in 2022/23, rising marginally to 48 the year after, and 49 in 2024/25.
Men fell victim to the most scams, with a reported 10,634 incidents, losing £98,794,504. While women had fewer reports, they lost £145,559,718 at an average of £16,370 per incident.
Victims of dating scams can contact Action Fraud by visiting the website, or get in touch with Victim Support by calling 0808 1689 111.
Action Fraud Claims Advice is a fraud recovery advice service. You can find out more information about its service via the website.