NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE is urging residents to “click or call first” as hospitals in the county become increasingly busy.
The health service provided tips for self-care to help ease the pressure the hospitals are currently facing.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “The A&Es in Gloucester and in Cheltenham are really busy at the moment and the staff there are working hard to treat patients who are seriously unwell.”
The first tip given was for residents to be prepared at home for minor injuries and illnesses.The NHS recommended you have a first aid kit, plasters, pain relief and antihistamines at home.
It also advised using your local pharmacy when possible. An NHS spokesperson said: “All Gloucestershire pharmacies have consultation rooms if you want to talk in private about your symptoms. Pharmacists are highly qualified healthcare professionals and can advise if you need another NHS service.
“For some common conditions, your pharmacist can now provide treatment and some prescription medicine, if needed, without seeing a GP.”
However, there will be times in which you will need the advice of your GP.
The NHS advises to do so if you have an illness that won’t go away after self-care or after pharmacy advice.
The Forest of Dean Community Hospital in Cinderford is the place to go for things like minor injuries like sprains, minor burns, scratches and simple fractures.
For dental emergencies, you should call your dentist. It often has an out-of-hours or emergency number if needed.
Finally, if you are ever unsure what service to use or need further advice, you can always call or click NHS 111. It will access a local doctor-led assessment service and book you into local services if needed. The service runs 24/7.
You can also use the NHS app or website for further advice.