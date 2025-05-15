NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE has reminded residents to check in older and vulnerable community members as the temperatures rise in the county.
It said it recognises that older residents can sometimes find it tough when it is hot, and it’s important to remain hydrated. Those who find drinking water difficult are advised to opt for things like ice lollies, jellies, or fruits like melon.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Checking in on vulnerable neighbours, family and friends can make a big difference, whether it is calling in with a cool drink or just texting to make sure they are okay.”
The health service also reminded Gloucestershire residents to wear a hat and sunglasses, and use sunscreen when out in the direct sunlight.