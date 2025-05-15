Nearly all people who arrived at minor injury units last month at Gloucestershire Health and Care were seen within four hours, new figures show.
The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has extended its objective for 78% of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred within this time frame by March 2026.
Recent NHS England figures show there were 8,409 visits to minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in April. Of them, 8,239 were seen within four hours – accounting for 98% of arrivals.
This means the trust surpassed the recovery target and the original standard.
Across England, 75% of patients were seen within four hours, in line with the month before and missing the target.
Figures also show 44,881 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – down from 46,766 in March.
The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also fell, from 133,957 in March to 132,040 in April.
None of these patients were at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Francesca Cavallaro, senior analytical manager at the Health Foundation, said: "These latest statistics are a reminder that patients and NHS staff continue to bear the consequences of the strain on NHS services."
She added: "Behind these figures are more than 13,000 patients who are fit to be discharged but still in hospital.
"This underlines the urgent need to improve the flow of patients out of hospital – including by investing in social care."
Health Foundation analysis estimates an additional £3.4 billion a year would be needed by 2028-29, just to avoid adult social care services deteriorating further.
"The Government has the chance to set a clear direction for the health service," Ms Cavallaro said.
"But ambitions and goals will need to be backed up with investment, reform and a clear plan to achieve them."
About 2.3 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – down slightly on March.
The overall number of attendances to minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in April was a drop of 1% on the 8,527 visits recorded during March, but 25% more than the 6,718 patients seen in April 2023.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: "The scale of demand that our frontline NHS teams are managing is enormous – today’s figures show that each month, they are having to not only deal with a historic backlog, but they are also working to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of new patients that need our care."
He added: "It is a good thing that more people are coming forward for care – and I would urge anyone who has health concerns to come forward and get checked out as soon as they can.
"While huge pressure on services remain, these figures show that the Elective Care Reform Plan is bearing fruit for patients across the country with the NHS already reforming to work in new ways to deliver for patients."