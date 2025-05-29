LITTER-pickers in Chepstow received more praise after helping to tidy the areas around Thornwell on Saturday, May 24.
Familiar faces and newcomers to the volunteer group ‘Keep Chepstow Tidy’ gathered three bags of general rubbish, three bags of plastic and cans for recycling and one of glass, along with a large suitcase.
The news comes at a time where there have been significant concerns around fly-tipping in nearby Forest of Dean.
A spokesperson for Chepstow Town Council said: “A huge thank you to the amazing Keep Chepstow Tidy volunteers for another successful litter pick in our local area.
“Your hard work helps keep our town clean, green, and beautiful. We truly appreciate everything you do for the community.”
Also in attendance was Cllr Martin Perkins (Labour, Chepstow Castle ward). He is on the Environment and Amenities committee, and the link for the volunteer group to Chepstow Town Council.
While the hard work conducted by the volunteers is praised, the amount it needs to collect is concerning, as Monmouthshire county has around 850 litter bins.
Monmouthshire County Council said via its website: “Litter is an issue that we all need to combat together. Litter picking is done regularly where required by our staff.
“Additional support is provided by volunteers though everyone can get involved by simply taking home their litter if there are no litter bins close by or the bin is full. All bins are emptied regularly, though some more frequently depending on use.”
The Chepstow group meets monthly to focus on a specific area. Previously, the group has worked with Keep Wales Tidy and Spring Clean Cymru.
The volunteers will be at Sedbury for the next litter pick Saturday, June 28.
