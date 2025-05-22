A pre-trial hearing has been set for a Gloucestershire man, who faces 11 charges of alleged sexual offences.
Connor Cook, 29, of Cemetary Road, Gloucester, is accused of numerous offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, including the alleged rape of a boy under 13 in Monmouthshire. The alleged offences are historic, some dating back to as early as 2005.
Mr Cook did not submit a plea as the case is indictable-only and can only be heard in Crown Court.
The prosecutor submitted an application for bail conditions to be imposed, preventing Mr Cook from contacting the complainant.
Craig Tickner, defending, told the court that the alleged offences date to when his client and the complainant were children. He said: “I do not believe Mr Cook even knows the whereabouts of the complainant now.”
Bail was granted at Newport Magistrates Court, under the condition that Mr Cook does not contact the complainant.
The Presiding Justice said: “As you heard, we cannot deal with you here as it is too serious.
“When I say no contact to the complainant whatsoever - that includes no emails, no telephone calls, no social media messages, no written letters and no texts.”
The pre-trial preparation hearing is set for Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, June 20.