A COUPLE have been jailed for 23 years each after the FBI tipped off the UK’s National Crime Agency about shared online footage of them sexually abusing a child.
Jonathan Leonard, 58, from Caldicot, and Ann Bray, 62, from Newport were arrested by NCA officers last September.
Both Leonard and Bray's devices were seized upon arrest, and Bray's contained videos and images of the pair abusing a child from 2021 to 2024.
NCA investigators discovered Bray had been grooming the child to participate in sexual activity with the pair.
Videos and images of the abuse were taken by Bray and shared to Leonard. Officers found chat messages between them discussing the abuse, their fantasies, and making plans to commit the offences. Leonard subsequently shared some of these images online.
Both Bray and Leonard were also found to be in possession of a number of other indecent images of children and extreme pornography.
They were interviewed by NCA officers but refused to answer any questions about their involvement.
They were charged with multiple child abuse offences and pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on January 24.
Leonard and Bray were both sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment, with eight years to be spent on licence on Monday, May 19.
Daniel Waywell, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, said: "Leonard and Bray worked together to support one another's sexual interest in children, subjecting a child to years of horrific abuse, which they filmed and shared online with other paedophiles.
"This child, and every one of the victims of abuse in the indecent images and videos found on their devices, are re-victimised each time this material is viewed and shared online.
"The NCA is committed to safeguarding children from sexual abuse and we will continue to work tirelessly, alongside international partners, to remove children from harm”.."