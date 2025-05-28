CONCERNS have been raised after a woman purporting to be from The Forest of Dean Dog Rescue acted aggressively to residents.
On Monday, May 26, a woman in the Aylburton area was spotted handing out leaflets from The Forest of Dean Dog Rescue and posing as someone from the rescue.
A resident claimed the woman posted a Forest of Dean Dog Rescue leaflet to them and their neighbour, but then stood outside their vehicle taking photos. When confronted, the suspicious woman allegedly became aggressive .
The resident contacted the rescue who confirmed they had no connection with the woman.
A spokesperson for The Forest of Dean Dog Rescue said: “We have been made aware of a woman posing as someone from the rescue, posting a made-up leaflet, taking photos of properties and being abusive to someone in the Aylburton area. This woman has nothing to do with the rescue, we are not sure of her motives but she has been reported to the police.”
Images of the woman were captured, and suggest she is tanned-white with dark eyes, and dark, very thin hair. She was wearing a green coat, green and black floral trousers and white trainers.
If anyone else in the area has information about the person, they are advised to contact the police using police incident number 293 and quote May 26.
The police were contacted for further comment.
